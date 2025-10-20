FORECAST: Sunny and cool with highs in the lower 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A cold front has pushed through the region this morning and taking the little bit of rain we had with it (just 0.07” in CLT.)
- Sunshine and cool today with highs just in the lower 70s, which is about average for this time of year.
- We’ll briefly warm up to the upper 70s tomorrow before the next surge of cool air arrives.
- Temps stay in the lower 70s thereafter with dry and clear conditions for the rest of the week.
- Rain chances try to return on Sunday, but we aren’t too excited yet.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group