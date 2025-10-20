FORECAST: Sunny and cool with highs in the lower 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A cold front has pushed through the region this morning and taking the little bit of rain we had with it (just 0.07” in CLT.)

Sunshine and cool today with highs just in the lower 70s, which is about average for this time of year.

We’ll briefly warm up to the upper 70s tomorrow before the next surge of cool air arrives.

Temps stay in the lower 70s thereafter with dry and clear conditions for the rest of the week.

Rain chances try to return on Sunday, but we aren’t too excited yet.

