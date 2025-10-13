Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny, dry stretch to continue as drought concerns grow across the area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We can expect more dry weather, which will increase drought concerns.
  • It will be comfortable and sunny through at least Saturday, and that will allow the rain deficit to keep building.
  • We will see a little temperature drop by mid-week.
  • However, the weather will remain pleasant.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read