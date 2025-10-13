FORECAST: Sunny, dry stretch to continue as drought concerns grow across the area

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We can expect more dry weather, which will increase drought concerns.

It will be comfortable and sunny through at least Saturday, and that will allow the rain deficit to keep building.

We will see a little temperature drop by mid-week.

However, the weather will remain pleasant.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group