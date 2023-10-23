FORECAST: Sunny and dry with cooler temperatures near the 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We will have an amazing stretch of weather this week due to sunny and dry conditions.

Temperatures are expected to be a touch cooler on Monday thanks to a northeast wind.

Highs will remain near the 70s, which is about average for this time of the year.

Another warming trend is expected to start tomorrow and will really kick in by the end of the week.

Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s by Thursday and Friday.

We may even see some temptations in the 80s by this weekend.

So far, there is zero chance of rain. Our next shot at rain won’t arrive until maybe Halloween next week.

