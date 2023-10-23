Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny and dry with cooler temperatures near the 70s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We will have an amazing stretch of weather this week due to sunny and dry conditions.
  • Temperatures are expected to be a touch cooler on Monday thanks to a northeast wind.
  • Highs will remain near the 70s, which is about average for this time of the year.
  • Another warming trend is expected to start tomorrow and will really kick in by the end of the week.
  • Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s by Thursday and Friday.
  • We may even see some temptations in the 80s by this weekend.
  • So far, there is zero chance of rain. Our next shot at rain won’t arrive until maybe Halloween next week.

