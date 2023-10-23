FORECAST: Sunny and dry with cooler temperatures near the 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We will have an amazing stretch of weather this week due to sunny and dry conditions.
- Temperatures are expected to be a touch cooler on Monday thanks to a northeast wind.
- Highs will remain near the 70s, which is about average for this time of the year.
- Another warming trend is expected to start tomorrow and will really kick in by the end of the week.
- Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s by Thursday and Friday.
- We may even see some temptations in the 80s by this weekend.
- So far, there is zero chance of rain. Our next shot at rain won’t arrive until maybe Halloween next week.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2023 Cox Media Group