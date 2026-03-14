FORECAST: Sunny, mild today, cloudier with showers Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A beautiful start to the weekend today with temperatures back in the 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies!
- Any St. Patrick’s Day festivities or sporting events are good to go.
- Sunday starts off on a quiet note too with building clouds as we start the day.
- We’ll be back up into the low 70s in the afternoon with the chance for a few showers moving in late in the afternoon and evening.
- This is the first of a few waves of precipitation that will push through the Carolinas ahead of a cold front on Monday.
- The best chance for showers and storms will be midday Monday, with strong to severe storms possible.
- The Storm Prediction Center already has our area outlooked under a level 3 out of 5 risk.
- The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall, with a lower risk for a brief tornado.
- Behind that front, we’ll see another blast of cold air with highs on St. Patrick’s Day not breaking out of the 40s.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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