FORECAST: Sunny, mild today, cloudier with showers Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A beautiful start to the weekend today with temperatures back in the 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies!

Any St. Patrick’s Day festivities or sporting events are good to go.

Sunday starts off on a quiet note too with building clouds as we start the day.

We’ll be back up into the low 70s in the afternoon with the chance for a few showers moving in late in the afternoon and evening.

This is the first of a few waves of precipitation that will push through the Carolinas ahead of a cold front on Monday.

The best chance for showers and storms will be midday Monday, with strong to severe storms possible.

The Storm Prediction Center already has our area outlooked under a level 3 out of 5 risk.

The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall, with a lower risk for a brief tornado.

Behind that front, we’ll see another blast of cold air with highs on St. Patrick’s Day not breaking out of the 40s.

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