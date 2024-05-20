FORECAST: Sunny Monday will be the coolest day of the work week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s a great start to the work week, with sunshine and warm temps in the lower 80s.
- Monday will be the coolest day of the week, as more heat is coming our way. Highs warm to the mid-80s Tuesday and we’ll sit near 90 degrees by late week (with more humidity too).
- Storm chances are slim to none for the next several days, but increase late week. Right now, severe weather risks appear very low, but it bears watching as we get into a busy holiday weekend.
