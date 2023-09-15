FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant with highs barely around 80 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It feels great out the door this morning, with some areas reaching the upper 50s.

It will be sunny and pleasant all day, with highs just barely around 80 degrees.

We are in store for another cool and comfortable night before we start to warm up on Saturday.

It will be mostly dry, but the chance for rain moves back to Sunday afternoon with a few downpours.

However, it will not be a washout, with temperatures trending toward the upper 70s.

More great weather is on the way next week, with lower 80s and sunshine.

Monday is looking picture-perfect for the Panthers game.

While it is cooler this morning out the door, the breeze is keeping us from dropping down too far just yet. Don't think we will see 50s officially in Charlotte, but some outlying areas sure will. Some folks may want to grab a light jacket or sweater. pic.twitter.com/XLLjubSw7f — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) September 15, 2023

