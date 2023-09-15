Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant with highs barely around 80 degrees

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • It feels great out the door this morning, with some areas reaching the upper 50s.
  • It will be sunny and pleasant all day, with highs just barely around 80 degrees.
  • We are in store for another cool and comfortable night before we start to warm up on Saturday.
  • It will be mostly dry, but the chance for rain moves back to Sunday afternoon with a few downpours.
  • However, it will not be a washout, with temperatures trending toward the upper 70s.
  • More great weather is on the way next week, with lower 80s and sunshine.
  • Monday is looking picture-perfect for the Panthers game.

