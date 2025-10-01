FORECAST: Sunny skies ahead with highs in the low 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

With fall weather moving into our area, temperatures are expected to drop into the 50s tonight.

Temperatures will continue to hang in the low 70s tomorrow.

However, we will have plenty of sunshine that afternoon.

Friday morning will then bring the coolest temperatures we have seen since late May.

Meanwhile, Imelda will be moving past Bermuda, and the tropics will be settling down for a spell.

