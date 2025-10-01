FORECAST: Sunny skies ahead with highs in the low 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- With fall weather moving into our area, temperatures are expected to drop into the 50s tonight.
- Temperatures will continue to hang in the low 70s tomorrow.
- However, we will have plenty of sunshine that afternoon.
- Friday morning will then bring the coolest temperatures we have seen since late May.
- Meanwhile, Imelda will be moving past Bermuda, and the tropics will be settling down for a spell.
