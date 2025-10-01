Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny skies ahead with highs in the low 70s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • With fall weather moving into our area, temperatures are expected to drop into the 50s tonight.
  • Temperatures will continue to hang in the low 70s tomorrow.
  • However, we will have plenty of sunshine that afternoon.
  • Friday morning will then bring the coolest temperatures we have seen since late May.
  • Meanwhile, Imelda will be moving past Bermuda, and the tropics will be settling down for a spell.

