FORECAST: Sunny skies, chilly temperatures expected for first half of work week

We can expect mostly sunny skies, as well as chilly temperatures for the first half of the work week.

Highs closer to the city will be in the low 50s, with temperatures in the 30s for the mountains.

It’s going to be very breezy over the next couple of days. A wind advisory will be in effect for Ashe, Avery, and Burke through tomorrow afternoon.

Right now, models are picking up wind gusts that could get close to 50 mph.

It’s going to be rather windy for the city as well, with wind gusts around 15 to 20 mph on both Monday and Tuesday.

Overnight lows are expected to plummet over the next several evenings.

Temperatures Monday night will dip down to the upper 20s, low 30s, and upper teens.

However, highs are expected to rebound by this weekend, as temperatures will be trending close to the 60s.

A weather maker pushing eastward does look like it will bring rain for the weekend.

Confidence remains low on exact timing and rainfall totals, but conditions will become more certain closer to the weekend.

