Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny skies, chilly temperatures expected for first half of work week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We can expect mostly sunny skies, as well as chilly temperatures for the first half of the work week.
  • Highs closer to the city will be in the low 50s, with temperatures in the 30s for the mountains.
  • It’s going to be very breezy over the next couple of days. A wind advisory will be in effect for Ashe, Avery, and Burke through tomorrow afternoon.
  • Right now, models are picking up wind gusts that could get close to 50 mph. 
  • It’s going to be rather windy for the city as well, with wind gusts around 15 to 20 mph on both Monday and Tuesday.
  • Overnight lows are expected to plummet over the next several evenings.
  • Temperatures Monday night will dip down to the upper 20s, low 30s, and upper teens.
  • However, highs are expected to rebound by this weekend, as temperatures will be trending close to the 60s.
  • A weather maker pushing eastward does look like it will bring rain for the weekend.
  • Confidence remains low on exact timing and rainfall totals, but conditions will become more certain closer to the weekend.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

