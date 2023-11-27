FORECAST: Sunny skies, chilly temperatures expected for first half of work week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We can expect mostly sunny skies, as well as chilly temperatures for the first half of the work week.
- Highs closer to the city will be in the low 50s, with temperatures in the 30s for the mountains.
- It’s going to be very breezy over the next couple of days. A wind advisory will be in effect for Ashe, Avery, and Burke through tomorrow afternoon.
- Right now, models are picking up wind gusts that could get close to 50 mph.
- It’s going to be rather windy for the city as well, with wind gusts around 15 to 20 mph on both Monday and Tuesday.
- Overnight lows are expected to plummet over the next several evenings.
- Temperatures Monday night will dip down to the upper 20s, low 30s, and upper teens.
- However, highs are expected to rebound by this weekend, as temperatures will be trending close to the 60s.
- A weather maker pushing eastward does look like it will bring rain for the weekend.
- Confidence remains low on exact timing and rainfall totals, but conditions will become more certain closer to the weekend.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2023 Cox Media Group