FORECAST: Sunny skies and lower 80s today, warming trend ahead

FORECAST:
- Our weather stays amazing today with more sunshine and highs only in the lower 80s.
- A gradual warming trend comes in for the rest of the week though as we’ll sit near 90° by Friday.
- The 90s hang only for two days because the next cold front drops us back down to the lower 80s by Sunday.
- As far as rain chances go, not much this week.
- We’ll see mostly mountain rain chances this week with a very low risk in the metro by Thursday.
- The weekend cold front should touch off more activity by Saturday afternoon/evening.
