FORECAST: Sunny skies and lower 80s today, warming trend ahead

Our weather stays amazing today with more sunshine and highs only in the lower 80s.

A gradual warming trend comes in for the rest of the week though as we’ll sit near 90° by Friday.

The 90s hang only for two days because the next cold front drops us back down to the lower 80s by Sunday.

As far as rain chances go, not much this week.

We’ll see mostly mountain rain chances this week with a very low risk in the metro by Thursday.

The weekend cold front should touch off more activity by Saturday afternoon/evening.

