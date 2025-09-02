Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny skies and lower 80s today, warming trend ahead

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Our weather stays amazing today with more sunshine and highs only in the lower 80s.
  • A gradual warming trend comes in for the rest of the week though as we’ll sit near 90° by Friday.
  • The 90s hang only for two days because the next cold front drops us back down to the lower 80s by Sunday.
  • As far as rain chances go, not much this week.
  • We’ll see mostly mountain rain chances this week with a very low risk in the metro by Thursday.
  • The weekend cold front should touch off more activity by Saturday afternoon/evening.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read