FORECAST: Sunny skies Saturday, rain and cold return Sunday

FORECAST:

Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens forecasts improved weather this weekend with clearer skies and temperatures reaching around 70 degrees.

The weather will see a brief improvement starting tonight as skies clear, leading to sunnier conditions by Saturday afternoon. However, this pleasant weather is expected to be short-lived as rain, clouds, and colder temperatures are set to return on Sunday.

“It will get better out there this weekend but unfortunately, it will not last long,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Friday.

Ahrens indicated that the skies will begin to clear tonight, allowing for more sunshine to break through by tomorrow afternoon. This change will help temperatures rise to around 70 degrees, providing a brief respite from the recent weather conditions. Despite the temporary improvement, Ahrens warned that the weather would take a turn for the worse on Sunday, with rain, clouds, and cold temperatures making a return.

Residents should enjoy the brief spell of good weather on Saturday before preparing for the return of rain and colder conditions on Sunday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

