FORECAST: Sunny skies to warm-up afternoon before cloudy cooldown

Chilly early this morning but expect another nice warm-up this afternoon.

Highs warm to the mid to upper 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Tomorrow will be a touch cooler thanks to a northeast wind and more clouds.

No rain is expected though as we stay dry.

A cold front on Friday may touch off some brief showers, but amounts look to be quite small.

The weekend looks dry with temps staying in the 60s.

