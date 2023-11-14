FORECAST: Sunny skies to warm-up afternoon before cloudy cooldown

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Chilly early this morning but expect another nice warm-up this afternoon.
- Highs warm to the mid to upper 60s with plenty of sunshine.
- Tomorrow will be a touch cooler thanks to a northeast wind and more clouds.
- No rain is expected though as we stay dry.
- A cold front on Friday may touch off some brief showers, but amounts look to be quite small.
- The weekend looks dry with temps staying in the 60s.
