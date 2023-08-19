FORECAST: Sunny skies welcome PRIDE to the Queen City

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
It’s going to be a nice one out there today!
- Highs will be close to average in the upper 80s with a feel-like temperature in the low 90s.
- Mostly sunny skies both today and tomorrow.
- Sunday is trending a little bit warmer.
Daytime highs will be back to the low 90s.
- By early next week, the big story again will be that heat.
- An impressive heat dome will build across the Midwest which will bring much of the East Coast’s temperatures to the upper 90s with feels-like highs in the triple-digits.
- The next best chance for any significant precipitation will be late next week. By Thursday, highs will get back down to the upper 80s.
Tracking the Tropics:
- A few disturbances are churning out in the Atlantic.
- There is one several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands that looks questionable.
- We will know more in the next 48 hours.
Stay hydrated and protect that skin!
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Austin Chaney
©2023 Cox Media Group