Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny skies welcome PRIDE to the Queen City

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
It's going to be a nice one out there today!

It’s going to be a nice one out there today!

  • Highs will be close to average in the upper 80s with a feel-like temperature in the low 90s.
  • Mostly sunny skies both today and tomorrow.
  • Sunday is trending a little bit warmer.

Daytime highs will be back to the low 90s.

  • By early next week, the big story again will be that heat.
  • An impressive heat dome will build across the Midwest which will bring much of the East Coast’s temperatures to the upper 90s with feels-like highs in the triple-digits.
  • The next best chance for any significant precipitation will be late next week. By Thursday, highs will get back down to the upper 80s.

Tracking the Tropics:

  • A few disturbances are churning out in the Atlantic.
  • There is one several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands that looks questionable.
  • We will know more in the next 48 hours.

Stay hydrated and protect that skin!

WEATHER RESOURCES:

