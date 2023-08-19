FORECAST: Sunny skies welcome PRIDE to the Queen City

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It’s going to be a nice one out there today!

Highs will be close to average in the upper 80s with a feel-like temperature in the low 90s.

Mostly sunny skies both today and tomorrow.

Sunday is trending a little bit warmer.

Daytime highs will be back to the low 90s.

By early next week, the big story again will be that heat.

An impressive heat dome will build across the Midwest which will bring much of the East Coast’s temperatures to the upper 90s with feels-like highs in the triple-digits.

The next best chance for any significant precipitation will be late next week. By Thursday, highs will get back down to the upper 80s.

Tracking the Tropics:

A few disturbances are churning out in the Atlantic.

There is one several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands that looks questionable.

We will know more in the next 48 hours.

Stay hydrated and protect that skin!

