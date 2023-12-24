FORECAST: Sunny Sunday before wet Christmas

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Another amazing day seeps in with sunshine and temperatures warming into the mid-60s this afternoon.

Dry and comfortable for all Christmas Eve plans tonight.

Temperatures hold the 50s through late evening with lows just falling to the mid-40s.

It does look pretty dry for most on Christmas morning, but showers drift in through the day and then pick up more by the late afternoon into the evening.

Expect between 1-1.5 inches of rain with this event with higher amounts towards the mountains.

Not expecting any flooding concerns other than nuisance issues in poor drainage areas.

Temperatures stay near 60 degrees on Christmas Day.

The messy weather remains on Tuesday before we dry up midweek.

