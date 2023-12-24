Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny Sunday before wet Christmas

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Another amazing day seeps in with sunshine and temperatures warming into the mid-60s this afternoon.
  • Dry and comfortable for all Christmas Eve plans tonight.
  • Temperatures hold the 50s through late evening with lows just falling to the mid-40s.
  • It does look pretty dry for most on Christmas morning, but showers drift in through the day and then pick up more by the late afternoon into the evening.
  • Expect between 1-1.5 inches of rain with this event with higher amounts towards the mountains.
  • Not expecting any flooding concerns other than nuisance issues in poor drainage areas.
  • Temperatures stay near 60 degrees on Christmas Day.
  • The messy weather remains on Tuesday before we dry up midweek.

