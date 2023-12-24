FORECAST: Sunny Sunday before wet Christmas

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Another amazing day seeps in with sunshine and temperatures warming into the mid-60s this afternoon.
- Dry and comfortable for all Christmas Eve plans tonight.
- Temperatures hold the 50s through late evening with lows just falling to the mid-40s.
- It does look pretty dry for most on Christmas morning, but showers drift in through the day and then pick up more by the late afternoon into the evening.
- Expect between 1-1.5 inches of rain with this event with higher amounts towards the mountains.
- Not expecting any flooding concerns other than nuisance issues in poor drainage areas.
- Temperatures stay near 60 degrees on Christmas Day.
- The messy weather remains on Tuesday before we dry up midweek.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2023 Cox Media Group