Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny Sunday but storm threat tomorrow

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Sunday morning forecast with Meteorologist Madi Baggett

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Mainly clear and calm with just a few patches of dense fog.
  • Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
  • Mostly sunny and dry today with a small chance of rain west of Interstate 77 this evening, mainly affecting the mountains and foothills after 5 p.m.
  • Slight chance for rain Tuesday, but it won’t be widespread.

Storm threat:

  • Next big threat for severe weather will be tomorrow
  • Damaging winds, small to medium-sized hail and some rotation will be possible
  • Storms will be coming in from the west, so we’ll see them across the mountains first tomorrow afternoon.
  • Tropical Storm Cindy poses no real threat to land and will spin out by Monday afternoon

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read