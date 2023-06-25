FORECAST: Sunny Sunday but storm threat tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Mainly clear and calm with just a few patches of dense fog.
- Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
- Mostly sunny and dry today with a small chance of rain west of Interstate 77 this evening, mainly affecting the mountains and foothills after 5 p.m.
- Slight chance for rain Tuesday, but it won’t be widespread.
Storm threat:
- Next big threat for severe weather will be tomorrow
- Damaging winds, small to medium-sized hail and some rotation will be possible
- Storms will be coming in from the west, so we’ll see them across the mountains first tomorrow afternoon.
- Tropical Storm Cindy poses no real threat to land and will spin out by Monday afternoon
