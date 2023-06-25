FORECAST: Sunny Sunday but storm threat tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Mainly clear and calm with just a few patches of dense fog.

Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Mostly sunny and dry today with a small chance of rain west of Interstate 77 this evening, mainly affecting the mountains and foothills after 5 p.m.

Slight chance for rain Tuesday, but it won’t be widespread.

Storm threat:

Next big threat for severe weather will be tomorrow

Damaging winds, small to medium-sized hail and some rotation will be possible

Storms will be coming in from the west, so we’ll see them across the mountains first tomorrow afternoon.

Tropical Storm Cindy poses no real threat to land and will spin out by Monday afternoon

