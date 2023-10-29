Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny today but major drop in temperatures coming soon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s for the next two days.
  • A front bringing in cooler air will impact the region Monday night into Tuesday.
  • As of right now, light rain is likely late morning for the city.
  • Not much impact from this rain expected. Most areas will receive less than a .10 of an inch.
  • After Tuesday’s rain, the area’s dry pattern will continue.
  • The next couple of afternoons will be breezy with gusts as high as 20 mph by the afternoon so strap down so those skeletons.
  • Highs will be in the low 60s/upper 50s, which is about 20 degrees below normal.
  • Overnight lows will plummet to the 30s towards the latter half of the week, so frost is likely.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read