FORECAST: Sunny today but major drop in temperatures coming soon

Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s for the next two days.

A front bringing in cooler air will impact the region Monday night into Tuesday.

As of right now, light rain is likely late morning for the city.

Not much impact from this rain expected. Most areas will receive less than a .10 of an inch.

After Tuesday’s rain, the area’s dry pattern will continue.

The next couple of afternoons will be breezy with gusts as high as 20 mph by the afternoon so strap down so those skeletons.

Highs will be in the low 60s/upper 50s, which is about 20 degrees below normal.

Overnight lows will plummet to the 30s towards the latter half of the week, so frost is likely.

