FORECAST: Sunny today but major drop in temperatures coming soon

- Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s for the next two days.
- A front bringing in cooler air will impact the region Monday night into Tuesday.
- As of right now, light rain is likely late morning for the city.
- Not much impact from this rain expected. Most areas will receive less than a .10 of an inch.
- After Tuesday’s rain, the area’s dry pattern will continue.
- The next couple of afternoons will be breezy with gusts as high as 20 mph by the afternoon so strap down so those skeletons.
- Highs will be in the low 60s/upper 50s, which is about 20 degrees below normal.
- Overnight lows will plummet to the 30s towards the latter half of the week, so frost is likely.
