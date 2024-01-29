FORECAST: Sunshine, average temps bring in the work week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- The sunshine is back and so it’s traditional January weather, Meteorologist John Ahrens said Monday.
- We’ll drop back down to the below-freezing mark tonight, which will be the first time in a week.
- We’ll bounce back up to the low-50s by the afternoon.
- As far as rain goes, there won’t be much around this week.
- “We’ll see a few showers early on Wednesday but a better chance will wait until late Sunday and into Monday,” Ahrens said.
