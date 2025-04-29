FORECAST: Sunshine to break through the clouds Tuesday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Low clouds are streaming their way into the region early Tuesday morning but will clear up later in the day.

Now that we have some daylight, you can see the clouds hanging over the city. These will move on later today. pic.twitter.com/jrjqd1wTFX — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) April 29, 2025

Sunshine and a southerly wind will help to warm us back to the lower 80s this afternoon.

More heat builds in for the rest of the week with mid 80s each day and a touch of humidity. This helps to develop rain chances each day, mainly north of the metro.

By Friday a better chance for scattered showers and storms returns for all with the next cold front. Model data shows this front lingering into at least early Saturday morning. We’ll see if this ends up lasting longer into the day Saturday because if it does, it could lead to some storms that day. Something to watch.



