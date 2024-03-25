FORECAST: Sunshine and chilly temps to start the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Another cold start Monday morning, but sunshine all day will make it feel a bit warmer than Sunday. Highs warm back to the lower 60s in the afternoon.
- A few showers sneak back in Tuesday and Wednesday before dry and warmer weather comes in, just in time for the weekend.
- We won’t see a ton of rain adding up this time around. Most neighborhoods see less than a half inch of rain all week.
- As we get ready for Easter weekend, the warmer weather starts to push back in. Highs return to the low to mid-70s for Saturday and Sunday with sunny weather.
Rain chances return tomorrow, but we won't be looking at any significant rains this week. Most of us see less than a half inch of rain all week as the showers remain scattered. Much higher amounts stay well off to the east. pic.twitter.com/yFEX8TTb65— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) March 25, 2024
