Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunshine continues before cooler weather moves in this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Enjoy the sunshine and 80-degree weather because big chances are on the way.
  • A cold front is expected to push towards us Friday, bringing very little rain with it.
  • The mountains have the best chance of receiving rain, but even that amount will be light.
  • We will remain near the 80s on Friday; however, highs will then fall into the lower 70s by Saturday.
  • The real chill comes on Sunday, with lows in the mid-40s and some 30s in the high country.
  • This cooler pattern will continue into next week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read