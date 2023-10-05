FORECAST: Sunshine continues before cooler weather moves in this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Enjoy the sunshine and 80-degree weather because big chances are on the way.

A cold front is expected to push towards us Friday, bringing very little rain with it.

The mountains have the best chance of receiving rain, but even that amount will be light.

We will remain near the 80s on Friday; however, highs will then fall into the lower 70s by Saturday.

The real chill comes on Sunday, with lows in the mid-40s and some 30s in the high country.

This cooler pattern will continue into next week.

We are in the waning days of the warmth before the autumn chill arrives this weekend. Highs remain in the lower 80s today and tomorrow with mainly just a few more clouds. Friday does hold a very low chance for a spotty shower, most will miss out. pic.twitter.com/BZi412LvMZ — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) October 5, 2023

