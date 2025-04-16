FORECAST: Sunshine, highs near 70 before major warm-up arrives

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Highs return to near 70 degrees this afternoon with a sunny sky and less wind.
- We’ll stay around 70 tomorrow before a big warm-up comes in as we head into the weekend.
- Highs return to near 80 on Friday and then we jump into the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday.
- Little to no chance for rain through the weekend.
- A small disturbance will bring in more clouds tomorrow afternoon, but don’t expect any rain other than maybe a sprinkle tomorrow evening.
- Our next chance for rain comes in on Monday of next week and it doesn’t look significant.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group