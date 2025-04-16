FORECAST: Sunshine, highs near 70 before major warm-up arrives

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Highs return to near 70 degrees this afternoon with a sunny sky and less wind.

We’ll stay around 70 tomorrow before a big warm-up comes in as we head into the weekend.

Highs return to near 80 on Friday and then we jump into the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Little to no chance for rain through the weekend.

A small disturbance will bring in more clouds tomorrow afternoon, but don’t expect any rain other than maybe a sprinkle tomorrow evening.

Our next chance for rain comes in on Monday of next week and it doesn’t look significant.

