FORECAST: Sunshine is back Tuesday

FORECAST:

The struggle was real trying to get even a couple of breaks in the overcast by the end of the day Sunday.

Next up is the quick hitter, little system we’ve been talking about that arrives around or just before daybreak Monday.

This means a cold rain for most of us morning and midday before diminishing in the afternoon.

It also means, as we’ve been predicting a wintry mix and some accumulating snow in the mountains where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect later tonight through Monday evening.

Some of the highest mountain elevations could pick up 1-4 inches of snow.

There is even the chance we get a couple of wet flakes mixed with sprinkles locally tomorrow afternoon as everything winds down.

Any actual, accumulating snow through will be mountains and, at least north of I-40 with possible small amounts there.

