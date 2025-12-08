Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunshine is back Tuesday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • The struggle was real trying to get even a couple of breaks in the overcast by the end of the day Sunday.
  • Next up is the quick hitter, little system we’ve been talking about that arrives around or just before daybreak Monday.
  • This means a cold rain for most of us morning and midday before diminishing in the afternoon.
  • It also means, as we’ve been predicting a wintry mix and some accumulating snow in the mountains where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect later tonight through Monday evening.
  • Some of the highest mountain elevations could pick up 1-4 inches of snow.
  • There is even the chance we get a couple of wet flakes mixed with sprinkles locally tomorrow afternoon as everything winds down.
  • Any actual, accumulating snow through will be mountains and, at least north of I-40 with possible small amounts there.

