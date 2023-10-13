Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunshine returns with highs near 80 degrees

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • The sunshine returns with highs near 80 degrees Friday afternoon.
  • Some late-day showers can’t be ruled out, but the better shot for rain comes later tonight into early Saturday.
  • The clouds are expected to clear out a bit Saturday afternoon to allow temperatures to warm to the mid-70s.
  • Those clouds could get in the way of the annular solar eclipse, which will peak at 1:17 p.m. on Saturday.
  • We won’t see a noticeable change in the sky with the eclipse, but if you have approved solar glasses, you can see the moon moving in front of the sun.
  • A cool-down will move in on Sunday.
  • Temperatures will fall to the 60s and are expected to stay there for the majority of next week.

