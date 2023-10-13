FORECAST: Sunshine returns with highs near 80 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The sunshine returns with highs near 80 degrees Friday afternoon.

Some late-day showers can’t be ruled out, but the better shot for rain comes later tonight into early Saturday.

The clouds are expected to clear out a bit Saturday afternoon to allow temperatures to warm to the mid-70s.

Those clouds could get in the way of the annular solar eclipse, which will peak at 1:17 p.m. on Saturday.

We won’t see a noticeable change in the sky with the eclipse, but if you have approved solar glasses, you can see the moon moving in front of the sun.

A cool-down will move in on Sunday.

Temperatures will fall to the 60s and are expected to stay there for the majority of next week.

Some neighborhoods have fog to deal with early today. The highest concentration is southeast where we saw the bulk of the rain yesterday. pic.twitter.com/YJ81RtRA7O — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) October 13, 2023

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group