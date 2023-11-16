FORECAST: Sunshine returns with temperatures in the 70s this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Sunshine returns Thursday, with rebounding back to nearly 70 degrees this afternoon.

Some clouds may move back in on Friday due to a weak cold front that may bring rain to the mountains.

The metro may only see a few sprinkles or light showers Friday night.

We can expect dry weather to hang around for the weekend, with highs near 70 on Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday.

Next week is starting to look more interesting regarding rain chances, with a big storm system possibly arriving on Tuesday.

There is nothing too threatening at this point, but the rain amounts could be beneficial.

This could also have an impact on Thanksgiving travel plans, so we will continue to monitor.

Getting out in the yard today? The weather looks super nice with more sunshine and highs near 70 degrees and relatively calm winds. pic.twitter.com/03ibh5Gdtw — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) November 16, 2023

