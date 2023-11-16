Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunshine returns with temperatures in the 70s this afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Sunshine returns Thursday, with rebounding back to nearly 70 degrees this afternoon.
  • Some clouds may move back in on Friday due to a weak cold front that may bring rain to the mountains.
  • The metro may only see a few sprinkles or light showers Friday night.
  • We can expect dry weather to hang around for the weekend, with highs near 70 on Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday.
  • Next week is starting to look more interesting regarding rain chances, with a big storm system possibly arriving on Tuesday.
  • There is nothing too threatening at this point, but the rain amounts could be beneficial.
  • This could also have an impact on Thanksgiving travel plans, so we will continue to monitor.

