FORECAST: Sunshine, warmer temperatures expected this afternoon

We can expect more sunshine and warmer temperatures topping out in the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon.

More clouds are expected to move in Wednesday as a disturbance well to our south coming out of the Gulf gets closer. However, this system will bring very little rain.

Some light showers are expected to move in Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

A cold front will come in by Friday night and could bring in another low chance for showers into early Saturday morning, but the amounts will be much lower than we need.

Another blast of chilly air is expected to move in next week, with highs just in the 60s by Sunday.

Everyone is off to a warmer start this morning compared to yesterday, but you still may want a jacket heading out the door. We have the warmest day of the week this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and plenty of sun. pic.twitter.com/j0cqrIMmp9 — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) October 10, 2023

