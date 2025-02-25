Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunshine with mild temperatures near 70 degrees

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Another great day is ahead with sunshine and mild temperatures near 70 degrees. We haven’t touched 70 in Charlotte since Feb. 9.
  • More of the same tomorrow before a weak front arrives on Thursday with scattered showers.
  • This does not look like it adds up to much with just a low risk for some thunder.
  • Dry weather returns for Friday and the weekend.
  • Temperatures fall back to near 60 on Friday, but then bounce back up to near 70 on Saturday.

