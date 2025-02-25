FORECAST: Sunshine with mild temperatures near 70 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Another great day is ahead with sunshine and mild temperatures near 70 degrees. We haven’t touched 70 in Charlotte since Feb. 9.
- More of the same tomorrow before a weak front arrives on Thursday with scattered showers.
- This does not look like it adds up to much with just a low risk for some thunder.
- Dry weather returns for Friday and the weekend.
- Temperatures fall back to near 60 on Friday, but then bounce back up to near 70 on Saturday.
