FORECAST: Sunshine with mild temperatures near 70 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.

FORECAST:

Another great day is ahead with sunshine and mild temperatures near 70 degrees. We haven’t touched 70 in Charlotte since Feb. 9.

More of the same tomorrow before a weak front arrives on Thursday with scattered showers.

This does not look like it adds up to much with just a low risk for some thunder.

Dry weather returns for Friday and the weekend.

Temperatures fall back to near 60 on Friday, but then bounce back up to near 70 on Saturday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

