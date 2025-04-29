FORECAST: Surge in heat, humidity expected over the next several days

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are expected to experience a surge in heat and humidity over the next several days.
- This will lead to a few isolated thunderstorms starting tomorrow, with the main spots of rain hanging in the mountains and foothills.
- Charlotte most likely will just get hotter, with highs in the mid-80s and a heat index near 90.
- Better storm chances will arrive later in the week and potentially this weekend.
