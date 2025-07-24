FORECAST: Temperatures begin to climb as heatwave returns for the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The heat is already returning today as highs jump back into the mid 90s.

Not expecting the humidity to climb up too high for today, but much more of that is coming this weekend.

A major heatwave starts tomorrow with highs near 100° all the way into next week.

Heat index values will easily be at or above 105° and this will lead to heat advisories to be issued once again for our area.

Little to no chance for rain to cool us down.

This will be the hottest stretch since at least 2015 and could end up being the hottest weather Charlotte has seen since the mid 1980s!

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group