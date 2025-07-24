FORECAST: Temperatures begin to climb as heatwave returns for the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The heat is already returning today as highs jump back into the mid 90s.
- Not expecting the humidity to climb up too high for today, but much more of that is coming this weekend.
- A major heatwave starts tomorrow with highs near 100° all the way into next week.
- Heat index values will easily be at or above 105° and this will lead to heat advisories to be issued once again for our area.
- Little to no chance for rain to cool us down.
- This will be the hottest stretch since at least 2015 and could end up being the hottest weather Charlotte has seen since the mid 1980s!
