Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures climb and clouds clear for a sunny Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Early morning dense fog will gradually lift revealing mostly sunny skies by mid-day.
  • Highs today will be in the low 80s and will gradually trend warmer over the next couple of days.
  • Highs will be back to the upper 80s by Wednesday.
  • All of that heat and humidity will fuel the potential for daily showers and isolated thunderstorms.
  • The first round of rain will arrive Tuesday afternoon and continue throughout the evening.
  • There could be some strong to severe thunderstorms embedded within the main line Tuesday night.
  • After that, daily rain chances will linger through the weekend.
  • Next best chance appears to be on Friday and Saturday.
  • Highs will return to normal after the weekend, but then quickly trend above average once again for the end of the workweek.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read