FORECAST: Temperatures climb and clouds clear for a sunny Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Early morning dense fog will gradually lift revealing mostly sunny skies by mid-day.

Highs today will be in the low 80s and will gradually trend warmer over the next couple of days.

Highs will be back to the upper 80s by Wednesday.

All of that heat and humidity will fuel the potential for daily showers and isolated thunderstorms.

The first round of rain will arrive Tuesday afternoon and continue throughout the evening.

There could be some strong to severe thunderstorms embedded within the main line Tuesday night.

After that, daily rain chances will linger through the weekend.

Next best chance appears to be on Friday and Saturday.

Highs will return to normal after the weekend, but then quickly trend above average once again for the end of the workweek.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group