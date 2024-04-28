FORECAST: Temperatures climb and clouds clear for a sunny Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Early morning dense fog will gradually lift revealing mostly sunny skies by mid-day.
- Highs today will be in the low 80s and will gradually trend warmer over the next couple of days.
- Highs will be back to the upper 80s by Wednesday.
- All of that heat and humidity will fuel the potential for daily showers and isolated thunderstorms.
- The first round of rain will arrive Tuesday afternoon and continue throughout the evening.
- There could be some strong to severe thunderstorms embedded within the main line Tuesday night.
- After that, daily rain chances will linger through the weekend.
- Next best chance appears to be on Friday and Saturday.
- Highs will return to normal after the weekend, but then quickly trend above average once again for the end of the workweek.
