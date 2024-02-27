Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures to cool down to the mid-60s following rainy weather

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We will experience rain until midday, with temperatures cooling back down into the mid-60s.
  • Very gusty conditions settle in on Wednesday, and that will warm us up to the lower 70s.
  • A round of showers and even a few thunderstorms are expected to move back in tomorrow afternoon.
  • Brief gusty winds and heavy rain are possible, but the overall severe weather threat is quite low.
  • Thursday looks dry, but more rain is coming in on Friday, along with a major temperature drop.
  • Highs fall back to the 50s on Thursday and Friday. Warmer weather is expected to return by this weekend.

