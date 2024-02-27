FORECAST: Temperatures to cool down to the mid-60s following rainy weather

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We will experience rain until midday, with temperatures cooling back down into the mid-60s.
- Very gusty conditions settle in on Wednesday, and that will warm us up to the lower 70s.
- A round of showers and even a few thunderstorms are expected to move back in tomorrow afternoon.
- Brief gusty winds and heavy rain are possible, but the overall severe weather threat is quite low.
- Thursday looks dry, but more rain is coming in on Friday, along with a major temperature drop.
- Highs fall back to the 50s on Thursday and Friday. Warmer weather is expected to return by this weekend.
