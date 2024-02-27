FORECAST: Temperatures to cool down to the mid-60s following rainy weather

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We will experience rain until midday, with temperatures cooling back down into the mid-60s.

Very gusty conditions settle in on Wednesday, and that will warm us up to the lower 70s.

A round of showers and even a few thunderstorms are expected to move back in tomorrow afternoon.

Brief gusty winds and heavy rain are possible, but the overall severe weather threat is quite low.

Thursday looks dry, but more rain is coming in on Friday, along with a major temperature drop.

Highs fall back to the 50s on Thursday and Friday. Warmer weather is expected to return by this weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group