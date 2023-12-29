FORECAST: Temperatures dip into holiday weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures will dominate for the first half of the holiday weekend.
- Temperatures will be close to average as daytime highs will make it to the low 50s, and overnight lows in the low 30s.
- A weak low may bring a slight chance for an isolated shower north of the city today, but confidence remains low for any rain within the I-485 circle.
- The threat of rain will most likely be south of the city. The chance for snow across the mountains will increase after 3 p.m..
- Temperatures will continue to trend a few degrees below average for the holiday weekend, but skies will remain clear.
- The next best chance of rain will come with another low on Monday.
- Rain looking passing, not soaking. Highs will remain in the low 50s for the first week of 2024.
