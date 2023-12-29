FORECAST: Temperatures dip into holiday weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures will dominate for the first half of the holiday weekend.

Temperatures will be close to average as daytime highs will make it to the low 50s, and overnight lows in the low 30s.

A weak low may bring a slight chance for an isolated shower north of the city today, but confidence remains low for any rain within the I-485 circle.

The threat of rain will most likely be south of the city. The chance for snow across the mountains will increase after 3 p.m..

Temperatures will continue to trend a few degrees below average for the holiday weekend, but skies will remain clear.

The next best chance of rain will come with another low on Monday.

Rain looking passing, not soaking. Highs will remain in the low 50s for the first week of 2024.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group