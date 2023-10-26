Forecasts

FORECAST: Warming trend to continue through the weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Temperatures will hit the 80s on Wednesday.
  • We’ll be in the 80s and then some tomorrow and for the rest of the week into the weekend.
  • Temperatures are expected to be close to 80 degrees for the next several days.
  • We may find ourselves breaking high temperature records this weekend
  • This front is expected to bring in a few showers early in the day, as well as cooler temperatures.
  • Highs will then drop to the 60s next Tuesday and to the 50s for trick-or-treat time.

