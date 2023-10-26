FORECAST: Warming trend to continue through the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Temperatures will hit the 80s on Wednesday.
- We’ll be in the 80s and then some tomorrow and for the rest of the week into the weekend.
- Temperatures are expected to be close to 80 degrees for the next several days.
- We may find ourselves breaking high temperature records this weekend
- This front is expected to bring in a few showers early in the day, as well as cooler temperatures.
- Highs will then drop to the 60s next Tuesday and to the 50s for trick-or-treat time.
