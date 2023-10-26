FORECAST: Warming trend to continue through the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Temperatures will hit the 80s on Wednesday.

We’ll be in the 80s and then some tomorrow and for the rest of the week into the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to be close to 80 degrees for the next several days.

We may find ourselves breaking high temperature records this weekend

This front is expected to bring in a few showers early in the day, as well as cooler temperatures.

Highs will then drop to the 60s next Tuesday and to the 50s for trick-or-treat time.

