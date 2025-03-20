FORECAST: Temperatures expected to dip into the mid-30s overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A cold blast is heading our way for the first night of spring.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-30s overnight.

However, tomorrow morning, we’ll bounce back into the 60s.

Things are looking very well for the weekend.

