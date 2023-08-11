FORECAST: Temperatures expected to heat up to nearly 90 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Temperatures are expected to heat up to near 90 but the heat index will make it feel like the upper 90s.
- The chance for an isolated storm this afternoon is low and those chances get even lower over the weekend.
- However, the heat will continue to increase with highs in the mid-90s but feel above 100 with the heat index.
- A bit higher storm chances come back in early next week.
Oh man, it's gonna be a hot weekend! Heat index values reach to 100° or higher and not that far from heat advisory levels by Sunday. The @Panthers preseason game is going to be extra toasty, so take precautions to stay hydrated if you are heading out there. pic.twitter.com/jQZphEFNap— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) August 11, 2023
