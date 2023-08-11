Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures expected to heat up to nearly 90 degrees

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Temperatures are expected to heat up to near 90 but the heat index will make it feel like the upper 90s.
  • The chance for an isolated storm this afternoon is low and those chances get even lower over the weekend.
  • However, the heat will continue to increase with highs in the mid-90s but feel above 100 with the heat index.
  • A bit higher storm chances come back in early next week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read