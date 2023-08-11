FORECAST: Temperatures expected to heat up to nearly 90 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Temperatures are expected to heat up to near 90 but the heat index will make it feel like the upper 90s.

The chance for an isolated storm this afternoon is low and those chances get even lower over the weekend.

However, the heat will continue to increase with highs in the mid-90s but feel above 100 with the heat index.

A bit higher storm chances come back in early next week.

Oh man, it's gonna be a hot weekend! Heat index values reach to 100° or higher and not that far from heat advisory levels by Sunday. The @Panthers preseason game is going to be extra toasty, so take precautions to stay hydrated if you are heading out there. pic.twitter.com/jQZphEFNap — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) August 11, 2023

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group