FORECAST: Temperatures expected to linger in the 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking our chances for rain over the next few days.

A round of showers and storms are expected to make a run at Charlotte on Thursday.

Those rain chances will start to dwindle by Friday.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the 70s.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group