FORECAST: Temperatures expected to plummet into the 30s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- The winds are expected to slowly ease up later this evening.
- That will allow that cold air to settle, and the temperatures will plummet into the 30s.
- That will make it cold enough for frost, especially from Lake Norman up north.
- We will see bright, amazing weather tomorrow and through the weekend, but that thermometer will continue to struggle.
- We’ll start out Saturday again with a potential frost.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
(WATCH BELOW: What the solar eclipse will look like in the Charlotte area)
©2024 Cox Media Group