FORECAST: Temperatures expected to plummet into the 30s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • The winds are expected to slowly ease up later this evening.
  • That will allow that cold air to settle, and the temperatures will plummet into the 30s.
  • That will make it cold enough for frost, especially from Lake Norman up north.
  • We will see bright, amazing weather tomorrow and through the weekend, but that thermometer will continue to struggle.
  • We’ll start out Saturday again with a potential frost.

