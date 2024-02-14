FORECAST: Temperatures expected to reach 60 degrees this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We have a colder start to the morning, but a warm-up is expected Wednesday afternoon.
- Highs will return to the low to mid-60s this afternoon due to sunshine and southwest breezes.
- The dry and mild weather is expected to hang on through the end of the week.
- Highs then return to the mid-60s on Thursday and Friday before a weekend cools down.
- We don’t anticipate much rain on Saturday, just a small shot for light showers.
We have a lovely forecast for this Valentine's Day. Grab the coats early, but you won't need all the layers this afternoon as we warm to the lower to mid 60s. pic.twitter.com/3YeWIg0gMV— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) February 14, 2024
