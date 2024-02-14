FORECAST: Temperatures expected to reach 60 degrees this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We have a colder start to the morning, but a warm-up is expected Wednesday afternoon.

Highs will return to the low to mid-60s this afternoon due to sunshine and southwest breezes.

The dry and mild weather is expected to hang on through the end of the week.

Highs then return to the mid-60s on Thursday and Friday before a weekend cools down.

We don’t anticipate much rain on Saturday, just a small shot for light showers.

We have a lovely forecast for this Valentine's Day. Grab the coats early, but you won't need all the layers this afternoon as we warm to the lower to mid 60s. pic.twitter.com/3YeWIg0gMV — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) February 14, 2024

