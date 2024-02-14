Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures expected to reach 60 degrees this afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We have a colder start to the morning, but a warm-up is expected Wednesday afternoon.
  • Highs will return to the low to mid-60s this afternoon due to sunshine and southwest breezes.
  • The dry and mild weather is expected to hang on through the end of the week.
  • Highs then return to the mid-60s on Thursday and Friday before a weekend cools down.
  • We don’t anticipate much rain on Saturday, just a small shot for light showers.

