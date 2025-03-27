FORECAST: Temperatures expected to reach the 80s this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in store for a significant warm-up for the rest of the week.

Temperatures are expected to jump up to 80 degrees tomorrow and Saturday.

This warmth will finally set us up for some rain by Sunday.

Scattered showers are expected, and we may even be in for a thunderstorm or two on Monday.

This rain, however, will be widely scattered and will not make too much of a dent in our rain deficit situation.

