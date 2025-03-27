Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures expected to reach the 80s this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are in store for a significant warm-up for the rest of the week.
  • Temperatures are expected to jump up to 80 degrees tomorrow and Saturday.
  • This warmth will finally set us up for some rain by Sunday.
  • Scattered showers are expected, and we may even be in for a thunderstorm or two on Monday.
  • This rain, however, will be widely scattered and will not make too much of a dent in our rain deficit situation.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Countdown Timer
Banner Image
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
Tickets go on sale April 2

Most Read