FORECAST: Temperatures expected to reach close to 80 degrees

FORECAST:

More sunny and dry weather is hanging on throughout this week as temperatures hold near 80 degrees again this afternoon.

We’ll stay close to 80 degrees all week, and our nights will start to warm up to nearly 50 degrees as the week goes on.

There is still little to no chance of rain through next week.

However, we will likely end October as the third driest on record with just .01 inches of rain.

It’s the driest October in Charlotte since 2000.

