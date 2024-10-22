Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures expected to reach close to 80 degrees

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • More sunny and dry weather is hanging on throughout this week as temperatures hold near 80 degrees again this afternoon.
  • We’ll stay close to 80 degrees all week, and our nights will start to warm up to nearly 50 degrees as the week goes on.
  • There is still little to no chance of rain through next week.
  • However, we will likely end October as the third driest on record with just .01 inches of rain.
  • It’s the driest October in Charlotte since 2000.

