FORECAST: Temperatures expected to reach close to 80 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- More sunny and dry weather is hanging on throughout this week as temperatures hold near 80 degrees again this afternoon.
- We’ll stay close to 80 degrees all week, and our nights will start to warm up to nearly 50 degrees as the week goes on.
- There is still little to no chance of rain through next week.
- However, we will likely end October as the third driest on record with just .01 inches of rain.
- It’s the driest October in Charlotte since 2000.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
(WATCH BELOW: An inside look into the base camp for recovery crews after Hurricane Helene)
©2024 Cox Media Group