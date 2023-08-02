FORECAST: Temperatures expected to stay in the 80s until the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

This afternoon, highs are expected to reach the upper 80s.

Humidity levels have increased slightly due to the southeastern wind returning, which might lead to an isolated storm. However, most areas are likely to remain dry, similar to yesterday’s conditions.

The best chance for rain is westward, toward the mountains.

Panthers Fan Fest tonight should have quiet weather, with temperatures falling to around 80 degrees by 9 p.m.

Bigger rain chances are expected to arrive tomorrow afternoon, with the possibility of heavier rain continuing into early Friday.

As of now, there are no severe weather or flooding concerns anticipated.

However, the rain will significantly reduce temperatures. Tomorrow’s highs will be in the lower 80s, and on Friday, temperatures may barely reach 80 degrees.

The heat will return by the end of the weekend, with highs in the lower 90s expected by Sunday.

