FORECAST: Temperatures expected to stay in the 80s until the weekend

- This afternoon, highs are expected to reach the upper 80s.
- Humidity levels have increased slightly due to the southeastern wind returning, which might lead to an isolated storm. However, most areas are likely to remain dry, similar to yesterday’s conditions.
- The best chance for rain is westward, toward the mountains.
- Panthers Fan Fest tonight should have quiet weather, with temperatures falling to around 80 degrees by 9 p.m.
- Bigger rain chances are expected to arrive tomorrow afternoon, with the possibility of heavier rain continuing into early Friday.
- As of now, there are no severe weather or flooding concerns anticipated.
- However, the rain will significantly reduce temperatures. Tomorrow’s highs will be in the lower 80s, and on Friday, temperatures may barely reach 80 degrees.
- The heat will return by the end of the weekend, with highs in the lower 90s expected by Sunday.
