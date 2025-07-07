FORECAST: Temperatures heating back up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST

After a comfortable day Sunday, we’re back to high heat and humidity for the work week!

Temperatures today will quickly climb into the mid-90s, feeling more like 100-102 degrees when you factor in the humidity.

Skies will be mostly sunny, with just an isolated shower or storm chance bubbling up with the heating of the day.

It’s a rinse and repeat forecast for Tuesday with temperatures a degree or two higher than today.

The best chance for more scattered storms will be Wednesday and Thursday, though we keep at least an isolated chance through the end of the week and into the weekend.

