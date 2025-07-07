FORECAST: Temperatures heating back up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST
- After a comfortable day Sunday, we’re back to high heat and humidity for the work week!
- Temperatures today will quickly climb into the mid-90s, feeling more like 100-102 degrees when you factor in the humidity.
- Skies will be mostly sunny, with just an isolated shower or storm chance bubbling up with the heating of the day.
- It’s a rinse and repeat forecast for Tuesday with temperatures a degree or two higher than today.
- The best chance for more scattered storms will be Wednesday and Thursday, though we keep at least an isolated chance through the end of the week and into the weekend.
