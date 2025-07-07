Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures heating back up

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST

  • After a comfortable day Sunday, we’re back to high heat and humidity for the work week!
  • Temperatures today will quickly climb into the mid-90s, feeling more like 100-102 degrees when you factor in the humidity.
  • Skies will be mostly sunny, with just an isolated shower or storm chance bubbling up with the heating of the day.
  • It’s a rinse and repeat forecast for Tuesday with temperatures a degree or two higher than today.
  • The best chance for more scattered storms will be Wednesday and Thursday, though we keep at least an isolated chance through the end of the week and into the weekend.

