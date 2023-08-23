FORECAST: Temperatures, humidity expected to drop before warm-up later this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We will receive a nice break from the heat and steam today, with highs back down to just near 90.
- The humidity is also expected to drop nicely by this afternoon.
- However, the heat isn’t going to be gone for long, as we jump right back to the lower 90s on Thursday.
- Temperatures are expected to reach close to 100 on Friday, but it will feel hotter due to the heat index values.
- Saturday will be just about as hot until a cold front comes in, bringing scattered storms.
- Temperatures are expected to fall back into the upper 80s on Sunday, with more relief coming next week.
