FORECAST: Temperatures, humidity expected to drop before warm-up later this week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We will receive a nice break from the heat and steam today, with highs back down to just near 90.
  • The humidity is also expected to drop nicely by this afternoon.
  • However, the heat isn’t going to be gone for long, as we jump right back to the lower 90s on Thursday.
  • Temperatures are expected to reach close to 100 on Friday, but it will feel hotter due to the heat index values.
  • Saturday will be just about as hot until a cold front comes in, bringing scattered storms.
  • Temperatures are expected to fall back into the upper 80s on Sunday, with more relief coming next week.

