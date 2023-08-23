FORECAST: Temperatures, humidity expected to drop before warm-up later this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We will receive a nice break from the heat and steam today, with highs back down to just near 90.

The humidity is also expected to drop nicely by this afternoon.

However, the heat isn’t going to be gone for long, as we jump right back to the lower 90s on Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to reach close to 100 on Friday, but it will feel hotter due to the heat index values.

Saturday will be just about as hot until a cold front comes in, bringing scattered storms.

Temperatures are expected to fall back into the upper 80s on Sunday, with more relief coming next week.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

