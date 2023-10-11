FORECAST: Temperatures in the mid-70s before light showers move in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

More clouds are moving in early Wednesday morning and are expected to thicken throughout the day. This will keep temperatures in the mid-70s by this afternoon.

Although we can’t rule out a few light showers Wednesday evening, it is not expected to be much. The chance for showers remains for the rest of the night before moving out very early Thursday morning.

We will see more sunshine on Thursday as temperatures rebound back into the upper 70s.

Light showers are expected to move in Friday night into early Saturday morning. This will usher in a cold front that, luckily, will clear out by Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to drop from the upper 70s on Saturday to the mid-60s by Sunday. By next week, we will be in the 40s.

