FORECAST: Temperatures in the mid-70s before light showers move in

- More clouds are moving in early Wednesday morning and are expected to thicken throughout the day. This will keep temperatures in the mid-70s by this afternoon.
- Although we can’t rule out a few light showers Wednesday evening, it is not expected to be much. The chance for showers remains for the rest of the night before moving out very early Thursday morning.
- We will see more sunshine on Thursday as temperatures rebound back into the upper 70s.
- Light showers are expected to move in Friday night into early Saturday morning. This will usher in a cold front that, luckily, will clear out by Saturday afternoon.
- Temperatures are expected to drop from the upper 70s on Saturday to the mid-60s by Sunday. By next week, we will be in the 40s.
