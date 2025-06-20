FORECAST: Temperatures near 100 degrees next week with rising humidity

FORECAST:

We are tracking the first heat wave of the season.

Temperatures are expected to soar to the mid-90s this weekend and potentially move close to 100 next week.

The humidity will start out rather tame tomorrow and then gradually build up next week to dangerous levels.

Thunderstorm chances, meanwhile, will stay quite low, and that will keep the heat wave intact through the week.

