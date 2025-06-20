FORECAST: Temperatures near 100 degrees next week with rising humidity

FORECAST:
- We are tracking the first heat wave of the season.
- Temperatures are expected to soar to the mid-90s this weekend and potentially move close to 100 next week.
- The humidity will start out rather tame tomorrow and then gradually build up next week to dangerous levels.
- Thunderstorm chances, meanwhile, will stay quite low, and that will keep the heat wave intact through the week.
WATCH ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group