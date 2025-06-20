Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures near 100 degrees next week with rising humidity

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

FORECAST:

  • We are tracking the first heat wave of the season.
  • Temperatures are expected to soar to the mid-90s this weekend and potentially move close to 100 next week.
  • The humidity will start out rather tame tomorrow and then gradually build up next week to dangerous levels.
  • Thunderstorm chances, meanwhile, will stay quite low, and that will keep the heat wave intact through the week.

WATCH ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read