FORECAST: Temperatures near 100 degrees this weekend with triple-digit heat index likely

FORECAST:
- We are continuing to track the increasing heat and humidity as we end the workweek with little to no relief in sight.
- Quiet conditions are expected Thursday night with temperatures dropping to the low 70s.
- Temperatures will then skyrocket to the upper 90s Friday afternoon, but will feel like the triple digits.
- By the weekend, highs are expected to reach 100 degrees with a heat index close to or above 105 degrees.
- While there may be a shower or two in the mountains and foothills, most spots will remain dry.
- This dangerous heat is expected to continue into most of next week, with highs near 100 degrees and morning lows in the mid-to-upper 70s.
