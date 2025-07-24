Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures near 100 degrees this weekend with triple-digit heat index likely

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are continuing to track the increasing heat and humidity as we end the workweek with little to no relief in sight.
  • Quiet conditions are expected Thursday night with temperatures dropping to the low 70s.
  • Temperatures will then skyrocket to the upper 90s Friday afternoon, but will feel like the triple digits.
  • By the weekend, highs are expected to reach 100 degrees with a heat index close to or above 105 degrees.
  • While there may be a shower or two in the mountains and foothills, most spots will remain dry.
  • This dangerous heat is expected to continue into most of next week, with highs near 100 degrees and morning lows in the mid-to-upper 70s.

