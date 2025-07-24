FORECAST: Temperatures near 100 degrees this weekend with triple-digit heat index likely

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are continuing to track the increasing heat and humidity as we end the workweek with little to no relief in sight.

Quiet conditions are expected Thursday night with temperatures dropping to the low 70s.

Temperatures will then skyrocket to the upper 90s Friday afternoon, but will feel like the triple digits.

By the weekend, highs are expected to reach 100 degrees with a heat index close to or above 105 degrees.

While there may be a shower or two in the mountains and foothills, most spots will remain dry.

This dangerous heat is expected to continue into most of next week, with highs near 100 degrees and morning lows in the mid-to-upper 70s.

