FORECAST: Temperatures near 80 degrees to come before a cold front settles

FORECAST:
- More sensational weather lasting into Friday.
- The next few days will be bright and warm, with temperatures on Thursday getting close to 80 degrees.
- On Friday, a cold front comes in to take away all that!
- Nothing severe, but there will be showers and perhaps a few storms.
- Recent trends are pointing to better weather for our weekend.
- That front will still be around to set off a few showers but it does not look as widespread as recent runs.
- Showers will be pretty spotty and most of us will get to enjoy a decent weekend.
- Saturday remains the best day to be outside.
