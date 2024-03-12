Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures near 80 degrees to come before a cold front settles

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • More sensational weather lasting into Friday.
  • The next few days will be bright and warm, with temperatures on Thursday getting close to 80 degrees.
  • On Friday, a cold front comes in to take away all that!
  • Nothing severe, but there will be showers and perhaps a few storms.
  • Recent trends are pointing to better weather for our weekend.
  • That front will still be around to set off a few showers but it does not look as widespread as recent runs.
  • Showers will be pretty spotty and most of us will get to enjoy a decent weekend.
  • Saturday remains the best day to be outside.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

