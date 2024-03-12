FORECAST: Temperatures near 80 degrees to come before a cold front settles

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

More sensational weather lasting into Friday.

The next few days will be bright and warm, with temperatures on Thursday getting close to 80 degrees.

On Friday, a cold front comes in to take away all that!

Nothing severe, but there will be showers and perhaps a few storms.

Recent trends are pointing to better weather for our weekend.

That front will still be around to set off a few showers but it does not look as widespread as recent runs.

Showers will be pretty spotty and most of us will get to enjoy a decent weekend.

Saturday remains the best day to be outside.

