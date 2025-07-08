FORECAST: Temperatures rise with blistering heat index values

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another very hot and humid day is ahead with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values between 100-103°.

Storm chances are very low.

Most neighborhoods may miss out once again, but those that do see a storm could see a strong one with gusty winds.

Better storm chances return tomorrow with more widely scattered strong storms.

Along with a damaging wind threat, there will also be a threat for localized flooding due to heavy rainfall.

Storm chances stay elevated through Friday before easing into the weekend.

The heat will also be easing up as the storm chances increase.

Highs fall back to the lower 90s starting tomorrow.

