Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures rise with blistering heat index values

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Another very hot and humid day is ahead with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values between 100-103°.
  • Storm chances are very low.
  • Most neighborhoods may miss out once again, but those that do see a storm could see a strong one with gusty winds.
  • Better storm chances return tomorrow with more widely scattered strong storms.
  • Along with a damaging wind threat, there will also be a threat for localized flooding due to heavy rainfall.
  • Storm chances stay elevated through Friday before easing into the weekend.
  • The heat will also be easing up as the storm chances increase.
  • Highs fall back to the lower 90s starting tomorrow.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read