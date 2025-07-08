FORECAST: Temperatures rise with blistering heat index values

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Another very hot and humid day is ahead with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values between 100-103°.
- Storm chances are very low.
- Most neighborhoods may miss out once again, but those that do see a storm could see a strong one with gusty winds.
- Better storm chances return tomorrow with more widely scattered strong storms.
- Along with a damaging wind threat, there will also be a threat for localized flooding due to heavy rainfall.
- Storm chances stay elevated through Friday before easing into the weekend.
- The heat will also be easing up as the storm chances increase.
- Highs fall back to the lower 90s starting tomorrow.
