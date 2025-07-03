Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures stay low 90s, humidity down

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Temperatures are expected to stay in the low 90s this weekend.
  • And while it is expected to be hot, the humidity will be well down.
  • This will result in storm chances being next to nothing for fireworks activities.
  • We’ll continue to watch that low off the coast, but it will have little to no impact on our area.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read