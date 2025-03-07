FORECAST: Temperatures warming up ahead of rain chances later this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

All quiet today with just a few clouds coming in at times.

Temperatures still warm back to near 60 degrees this afternoon.

Mountains may see a few sprinkles at times today, but dry elsewhere.

We’ll warm up to the 70s tomorrow under a partly sunny sky.

Rain chances for Sunday are looking lower today as the storm system may steer farther south of the Carolinas.

Still holding onto a risk for scattered light showers with temperatures in the 50s.

A general warming trend is coming for us next week with most days in the 70s.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

