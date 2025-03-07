FORECAST: Temperatures warming up ahead of rain chances later this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- All quiet today with just a few clouds coming in at times.
- Temperatures still warm back to near 60 degrees this afternoon.
- Mountains may see a few sprinkles at times today, but dry elsewhere.
- We’ll warm up to the 70s tomorrow under a partly sunny sky.
- Rain chances for Sunday are looking lower today as the storm system may steer farther south of the Carolinas.
- Still holding onto a risk for scattered light showers with temperatures in the 50s.
- A general warming trend is coming for us next week with most days in the 70s.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group