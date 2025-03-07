Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures warming up ahead of rain chances later this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • All quiet today with just a few clouds coming in at times.
  • Temperatures still warm back to near 60 degrees this afternoon.
  • Mountains may see a few sprinkles at times today, but dry elsewhere.
  • We’ll warm up to the 70s tomorrow under a partly sunny sky.
  • Rain chances for Sunday are looking lower today as the storm system may steer farther south of the Carolinas.
  • Still holding onto a risk for scattered light showers with temperatures in the 50s.
  • A general warming trend is coming for us next week with most days in the 70s.

