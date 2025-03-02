Forecasts

FORECAST: Temps climb to 60s Tuesday and Wednesday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are in for another rollercoaster week.
  • Highs start off the week in the 50s before we get into the upper 60s on Wednesday.
  • That’s when our next storm system will move through the Carolinas during the mid-morning hours.
  • Right now, this looks like a heavy rain threat rather than anything severe but we’ll keep our eyes on it.
  • Our next chance for light rain arrives heading into Next weekend.

