FORECAST: Temps reach up to near 80 degrees

- We are experiencing more unusual weather for November in the Carolinas as temperatures push near 80 degrees.
- We will likely break some records tomorrow with more 80-degree temperatures.
- Reality will be coming by the weekend.
- We’ll see a few showers on Friday but the bigger deal will be the clouds pouring in, which will bring that thermometer back down to potentially the 50s.
